Despite injury, Jameson Williams expected to be top-10 pick in NFL Draft?

Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After breaking out in his lone Alabama season, Jameson Williams encountered a significant hurdle to close his junior year. The ACL tear Williams suffered in the National Championship Game damaged his predraft stock, but it appears to be rebounding. Williams is now expected to be taken in the top 10, Chris Mortensen of ESPN said recently, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com.

ESPN ranks Williams as its No. 4 wideout prospect, at No. 19 overall, behind ex-Ohio State teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and USC’s Drake London. When available in 2021, the slender Crimson Tide wideout showed game-breaking speed in a monster statistical season. The 6-foot-1 transfer get totaled 1,572 yards (19.9 per catch) and 15 touchdowns. That total surpasses other first-round Tide wideout draftees like Julio Jones, Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle‘s final-season production at the SEC powerhouse.

ACL tears are obviously not the deterrents they once were, and teams eyeing Williams through a long-range lens would make sense.

