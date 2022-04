Click here to read the full article. Five prospective buyers, including a group backed by one of the richest people in America, are moving to the next round of bidding for the Denver Broncos, according to someone familiar with the process. Rob Walton, an heir to the Wal-Mart fortune who is worth nearly $70 billion, is among the bidders who have already submitted non-binding offers for the NFL club. A group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris and a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers investor Todd Boehly have also submitted initial offers, said the person, who was granted...

