ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Guess What Killed Dead Man Found In House Full Of Snakes?

By Charlie, Debbie
country1037fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s not clear how the man died…natural causes or if a snake was involved.” That’s a quote from the news report below about a man found dead in a Maryland house...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Wonder
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Dead Man
Fox5 KVVU

Missing man found dead in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing man who hadn’t been seen since since summer 2021 was found dead Thursday in the Arizona desert. Bullhead City Police said they responded to a call of human remains March 24 in a desert area east of Desert Foothills Boulevard. BCP said...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
5 On Your Side

Man found dead in car in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A 911 call about a car parked strangely on a road has led to a Major Case Squad investigation in Franklin County, Missouri. A Robertsville resident called 911 at about 7 a.m. to report a car parked partially in the roadway near the 3900 block of Circle Drive. A deputy arrived at the scene and saw there was a man dead inside the vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mountain Democrat

Man found dead at park-and-ride

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies filled the Ray Lawyer Drive Park-and-Ride in Placerville Monday afternoon while on a coroner’s case, sheriff’s officials confirmed. Officers at the scene could not give more details due to the ongoing investigation. Placerville resident Mikeah Owens, 41, who was at the scene,...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KOOL 96.5

If You’re Hiking in Idaho and Hear This Sound, Get Away

Are you expecting a loud roar? Possibly you would expect the animal to hiss. Not in this case. I came across this video on Vimeo. It’s a female lion recorded by a wildlife camera. She started chirping at one point. Like your own house cat often does when looking out the window at birds. She even sounds like a bird.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy