Job posting: South Florida on the Cheap seeks editor

No. 1 - A dolphin was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at Miami Seaquarium on Saturday. A man named Shannon Carpenter was watching the Flipper show at the Seaquarium with his family when he recorded the moment a dolphin named Sundance suddenly turned on its trainer. "There was obviously some type of struggle and the crowd seemed to know something wasn't right," said Carpenter. "The trainer swam to the dock pretty quickly and she just kneeled there for the rest of the show while they kind of closed it down." In a statement to NBC 6, Miami Seaquarium said: "A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer." For now, the Seaquarium has not suspended any shows and is continuing business as usual.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO