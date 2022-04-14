ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Job posting: South Florida on the Cheap seeks editor

By Teresa
miamionthecheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re looking for an editor for Miami-South Florida on the Cheap, the premier online magazine for how to live well on less in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The website focuses on free events and things to do, plus tips on how...

miamionthecheap.com

Comments / 1

Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Carole Gauronskas

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On Tuesday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that puts an end to the big final end-of-year exams that students in Florida have taken for years, the Florida Student Assessment Exam. From now on, instead of the FSA, students in grade three...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Maria Salazar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A South Florida Republican congresswoman got into a verbal spat last week with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Rep. Maria Salazar likes to mix it up, and so does Carlson. There were fireworks when she went on his show Wednesday night. The verbal sparring match...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Daniel Perez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When something catastrophic happens in Florida and new laws and regulations could repair of mitigate the damage, the state legislature usually takes action. They did with stricter gun laws after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and after the collapse of the Champlain...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Video Shows Dolphin Attacking Trainer at Miami Seaquarium

No. 1 - A dolphin was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at Miami Seaquarium on Saturday. A man named Shannon Carpenter was watching the Flipper show at the Seaquarium with his family when he recorded the moment a dolphin named Sundance suddenly turned on its trainer. "There was obviously some type of struggle and the crowd seemed to know something wasn't right," said Carpenter. "The trainer swam to the dock pretty quickly and she just kneeled there for the rest of the show while they kind of closed it down." In a statement to NBC 6, Miami Seaquarium said: "A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer." For now, the Seaquarium has not suspended any shows and is continuing business as usual.
MIAMI, FL
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What is Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law a controversial piece of legislation aimed at restricting schools in the Sunshine State from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers opening themselves up to lawsuits should they fail to comply.Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics but formally known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, the text of the legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade]” or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS

