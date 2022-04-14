ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Suffers Grave Injuries After Being Hit by Truck in Carlsbad

Carlsbad police vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

A vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday, gravely injuring her, near Lake San Marcos.

The Chevrolet truck hit the woman at Melrose Drive and Rancho Santa Fe Road in the eastern reaches of Carlsbad at about 5 a.m., according to police.

Paramedics took the victim, 56, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The accident left the southbound lanes of Rancho Santa Fe Road closed in the area for several hours, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

– City News Service

