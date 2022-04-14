WINC Podcast At 9PM ET: Tony Khan, WWE In The UK, Stranger Things S4

Netflix just gave fans another look at Stranger Things Season 4. The hype has been building for over a month as viewers wonder what kind of trauma is in store for this new release. Starcourt feels like so long ago now, and the kids all look quite a bit older in all the material that's surfaced since Season 3. In these new images posted to Twitter, you can see how different the vibe is for Season 4. Everyone is kind of scattered and there's glimpses of Hawkins, California, and possibly other dimensions in the clips. Fans will pour over the images for a while until there's more footage in their hands. (Which means they will diagnose and break down all of it until the episodes release.) Check it all out for yourselves down below.

