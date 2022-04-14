ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WINC Podcast At 9PM ET: Tony Khan, WWE In The UK, Stranger Things S4

By Wrestling Inc. Staff
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) and Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) are back for a special Thursday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. We will also discuss non-wrestling topics on the Thursday pods. Tonight we’ll discuss:. – Stranger...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: New Champion Crowned At AEW Battle Of The Belts II Tapings

Sammy Guevara is your new AEW TNT Champion. Tonight’s AEW Battle of The Belts II taping saw Guevara defeat Scorpio Sky in the opener to win the TNT Title. Guevara came out with Tay Conti and reportedly received significant boos from the crowd. The match saw interference from Ethan Page and Dan Lambert, which led to Conti getting involved. Conti’s involvement brought out Paige VanZant, who brawled with Conti at ringside. Guevara ended up winning the match after a low blow, which increased the heat from the crowd. This was described as a fun, strong bout.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Cody Rhodes Wins WWE SmackDown Dark Main Event

The dark main event after Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA saw RAW Superstars Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lock up. The match, described as about as good as their WrestleMania 38 bout, saw Rhodes get the pin to win after hitting three CrossRhodes in a row.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Changes Names To Two NXT Superstars

NXT 2.0 Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray have new ring names, according to PWInsider. Kacy Catanzaro’s ring name is now Katana Chance. The former American Ninja Warrior star signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Carmella
Person
Tony Khan
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

ROH World Champion & PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW. After weeks of speculation, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract that will also see him perform for ROH. Gresham will make his AEW TV debut at Battle...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Files Trademarks For Several New Ring Names

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark the following names: Roxanne Perez, Alba Fyre, Cruz Del Torio, and Katana Chance. Below is the description that was included with each filing:. “For G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Says Harvey Wippleman Is Responsible For Iconic Wrestling Word

There’s a certain pro wrestling figure that The Rock thinks about when he sees the throwback WWE Smackdown logo, and it’s 100% not who you’d expect. Responding to a WWE on Fox tweet asking who first came to mind when seeing the original Smackdown logo, The Rock revealed that it was none other than former WWE manager Harvey Wippleman. Furthermore, The Rock revealed Wippleman was the one who coined the word Smackdown.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winc#Stranger Things#Uk#Winc Podcast#The Wrestling Inc
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – RAW Superstar In The Main Event, WWE Intercontinental Title Match, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a recent look at happenings between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. We’re live from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.
WORCESTER, MA
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Interview Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
BRISTOL, TN
Observer

Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Has A Head For Business

This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. I’m Isabella Simonetti, the Observer’s media reporter, and each week I speak to a creator about their business. This week I spoke with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Made Last-Minute Change To SmackDown

Last night’s WWE SmackDown included a back-and-forth match between Rhea Ripley and one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi. But according to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, the match was originally supposed to be Ripley going toe-to-toe with the other half of the Tag Champs, Sasha Banks. The bout was internally changed with less than an hour until SmackDown went on the air.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (4/15): AEW Rampage Review, WWE SmackDown Review, More!

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. We’re helping make homeownership easy by partnering with Conrad Thompson and 1st Family Mortgage! If you’re ready for your next home, hurry over to SaveWithWINC.com now! Stop throwing your money away on rent! You can own a home with as little as NO MONEY DOWN! Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com.
WWE
ComicBook

Stranger Things Season 4 First Look Released

Netflix just gave fans another look at Stranger Things Season 4. The hype has been building for over a month as viewers wonder what kind of trauma is in store for this new release. Starcourt feels like so long ago now, and the kids all look quite a bit older in all the material that's surfaced since Season 3. In these new images posted to Twitter, you can see how different the vibe is for Season 4. Everyone is kind of scattered and there's glimpses of Hawkins, California, and possibly other dimensions in the clips. Fans will pour over the images for a while until there's more footage in their hands. (Which means they will diagnose and break down all of it until the episodes release.) Check it all out for yourselves down below.
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

NXT 2.0 Stars To Be Featured On Future NXT UK Episodes

Several NXT 2.0 stars are getting the opportunity to showcase their skills to a new international audience. Ivy Nile, Lash Legend, and Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) are currently in the United Kingdom to participate in some of the NXT UK tapings. The three upstarts are seen posing with the NXT...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

ROH TV Airs Final Episode On Sinclair

This weekend’s episode of ROH TV was the final one that will air on Sinclair Broadcast Group stations, according to F4WOnline. Sinclair purchased Ring of Honor from Cary Silkin in May 2011. ROH TV started airing weekly on Sinclair-owned stations in September 2011. AEW President Tony Khan is the...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

LA Knight Works WWE SmackDown Dark Match As Manager, Reveals Potential New Stable

LA Knight and MACE worked tonight’s WWE SmackDown dark match in a tryout for a potential new alliance on the main roster. We noted back in early April that WWE officials were discussing a potential call-up for LA Knight, which would bring him from WWE NXT to RAW or SmackDown. One WWE creative team pitch had Knight working as a manager on the main roster due to his highly-acclaimed mic work. There was no word on if the managerial role was favored over Knight being a regular in-ring talent, but the role was pitched.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Takes The Heat For Controversy Around AEW Tables Match

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar talked about The Hardy Boyz table match against Butcher and Blade two weeks ago on Dynamite. During the match, Matt Hardy hit a top rope leg drop on Butcher through a table in which the AEW announcers thought that meant he was eliminated from the match. As the match went on, the AEW commentators continued to try and piece together the rules of the match, making it very difficult to understand the exact way a team could win the match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy