The 444th Maryland General Assembly session was one of the most challenging in history. During the session, General Assembly members wore face masks and practiced social distancing. However, the House of Delegates was not divided into the Chamber and the annex in the Lowe House Office Building, with members surrounded by plexiglass like they were last year. For the first weeks, many of the sessions were pro forma, which meant that only the leadership from each party was on the floor and that we were only on the floor to vote. After Feb. 15, we resumed regular floor sessions, with some exceptions.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO