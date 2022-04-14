Attorney for subway shooting suspect cautions against ‘rush to judgment’

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
At least 10 Brooklyn subway riders were shot Tuesday by a man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest who tossed two smoke canisters in the train car to distract the rush hour crowd before opening fire, officials said. The still-unidentified gunman was in the rear corner of...
New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.Police have offered a...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD arrested a man after a shooting on Monday on the city’s southside. Officers were called to the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive just after 8 a.m.. Dispatch says they received a call that a woman had been shot at a home and the shooter was still inside. The caller […]
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
A Florida dad accused of killing his wife and three children told jurors Wednesday that he walked into his home to discover the children dead by his wife's hand. But the day before, those same jurors heard a recorded confession in which the alleged murderer, Anthony Todt, 46, admitted committing the crime.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the South Williamson community of Pike County Monday. Troopers say an argument broke out between Jimmy Crabtree and Phillip May along New Camp Road and Crabtree shot May.
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed after a dispute with another man in Harlem overnight Wednesday, according to police. Around 1 a.m., the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old in the neck and in the torso, respectively, on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the 135th Street subway station, authorities said. […]
(Reuters) - A New York lawyer stole more than $1.2 million from his law firm and spent it on a diamond-encrusted Cartier watch, a $57,000 diamond ring, family credit card bills and other personal expenses, Manhattan prosecutors said Wednesday. Arthur Cohen, 71, was charged with 35 counts including grand larceny,...
Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place.
As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- March 22, 2022 marks one year since the tragedy at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder. Ten people, including a police officer, were allegedly killed by 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa. The suspected shooter faces 115 counts, according to 9News. The charges are: 10 counts of first-degree murder27 counts of attempted
The post One year after Boulder King Soopers shooting, case against suspect could proceed appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0