ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of April 15

By STAFF REPORTS
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" NEW

Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. With Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller. Directed by David Yates. Written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. (2:22) PG-13

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" NEW

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. With Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan. Directed and written by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. (2:19) R

"Ambulance"

Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González. Directed by Michael Bay. Written by Chris Fedak, Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. (2:16) R

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. With Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey. Directed by Jeff Fowler. Written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington. (2:02) PG

"Morbius"

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. With Jared Leto, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona. Written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. (1:44) PG-13

"The Lost City"

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee. Written by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox and Adam Nee. (1:52) PG-13

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
People

Indiana Jones 5 Goes 'Heavily Back' to First Two Films, Teases Mads Mikkelsen: 'Dense and Epic'

The next Indiana Jones movie is going back to its roots. Mads Mikkelsen — who will star opposite Harrison Ford in the action-adventure franchise's upcoming fifth installment — told The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview published Thursday, that the new film has a "dense and epic" feel. He said the sequel harkens back to Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Entertainment
City
Aiken, SC
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
Effingham Radio

Dolly Parton, Michael Strahan, Christina Ricci + More!

DOLLY PARTON TO STAR IN RUN, ROSE, RUN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and James Patterson are teaming up for a feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run. The book, written by Parton and Patterson, is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. It was released on March 7th and reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.
MOVIES
startattle.com

A Royal Runaway Romance (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Princess Amelia of Bundbury travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard Grady. Startattle.com – A Royal Runaway Romance 2022. A Royal Runaway Romance is a Hallmark romance original television movie directed by David Weaver (Century Hotel, Siblings,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Steve Kloves
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Ezra Miller
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Eiza González
Person
David Yates
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Dana Fox
Person
Jeff Fowler
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Channing Tatum
Variety

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard Set ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ BBFC Competition – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. COMPETITION Universal Pictures‘ “Jurassic World Dominion” stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have launched a competition for young U.K. fans of the dino franchise to design a British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) black card. The black card is the card that has the film’s rating and BBFC approval for cinematic screenings. “This is your moment to put your mark on a piece of film history 65 million years in the making,” Pratt says in a short video released to accompany the competition launch while Howard suggests: “Get as creative as you want.” As...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
theplaylist.net

‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Teases Early Discussions About Sequel

While the future of other Bat-Family members like Robin and Nightwing on the big screen is up in the air, the DCEU will see Leslie Grace play Barbara Gordon in “Batgirl,” starring alongside J.K. Simmons‘ Commissioner Jim Gordon from “Justice League” and Michael Keaton‘s incarnation of Bruce Wayne. Keaton is reprising the role made famous in the two Tim Burton films, seemingly becoming the main version of Batman in this corner of the DC Comics franchise. It looks like even before the film releases on HBO Max, another installment might be on the horizon.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Jared Leto Hints Future Crossovers with Other Spider-Man Villains

Morbius Star Jared Leto Hints Future Crossovers with Other Spider-Man Villains. Acclaimed actor Jared Leto is officially set to make his debut in the MCU as the anti-hero, Morbius. Originally slated for 2020, the film faced multiple production delays due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. After more than 2 years, Morbius is finally announced for a 2022 release date. Directed by Michael Espinosa, who previously directed Safe House with Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese
Cinema Blend

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Interviews With Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen And More!

The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore including Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), Jessica Williams (Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) chat about their favorite fantastic beasts from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in this interview with CinemaBlend.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Release Date, Rumored Cast, & Everything To Know About Anticipated Sequel

It’s (almost) showtime! Over 30 years after Tim Burton‘s Beetlejuice came out, a sequel film has finally been confirmed. There’s been talks of a second movie happening for the past three decades, so fans are overjoyed about the news. For those that haven’t seen it, Beetlejuice follows deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who try to scare away a family now living in their house. They make contact with an over-the-top bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse played by Michael Keaton, but his antics only complicate matters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
digitalspy.com

Batgirl star reveals talks for Worlds of DC sequel

DC's upcoming Batgirl hasn't even been released yet, but Barbara Gordon's future is looking bright. The upcoming HBO Max release centres on the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon, who becomes a vigilante on the streets of Gotham. In The Heights star Leslie Grace will play the titular character, while...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Wonder Twins’ HBO Max Movie Powers Activate With KJ Apa & Isabel May

Click here to read the full article. Riverdale star KJ Apa and 1883 actress Isabel May have nabbed the alien-sibling lead roles in The Wonder Twins, a live-action DC comedy for HBO Max. Apa will play Zan, and May will portray Jayna. While the plotline is under wraps, Jayna is known for her talent of transforming into an animal, while Zan is a shapeshifter of sorts. The characters made their debut on The All-New Super Friends Hour from Hanna-Barbera and then appeared in The World’s Greatest Super Friends, Super Friends and Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show. Their history: Zan and Jayna are from the...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel's Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Arrested for Public Order Incident

Barry Keoghan is one of the few actors who was given the privilege to join the two massive cinematic universes. Keoghan made his debut as Druig in MCU's Eternals and recently appeared on a surprising Joker casting for DC's The Batman. Barry Keoghan is one of the emerging young stars...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Opens to Franchise-Low $43 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third chapter in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series, collected a muted $43 million in its domestic box office debut. In pandemic times, those ticket sales were enough to lead this weekend’s box office charts and land one of the biggest North American openings in 2022. But it’s also a sign that magic is in short supply for J.K. Rowling’s lucrative and ever-expanding Wizarding World. Dinged by mixed reviews and growing apathy for prequel series star Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and company, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” stands as...
MOVIES
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
182
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy