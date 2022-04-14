Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of April 15

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" NEW

Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. With Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller. Directed by David Yates. Written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves. (2:22) PG-13

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" NEW

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. With Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan. Directed and written by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. (2:19) R

"Ambulance"

Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González. Directed by Michael Bay. Written by Chris Fedak, Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. (2:16) R

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

When the manic Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way. With Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey. Directed by Jeff Fowler. Written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington. (2:02) PG

"Morbius"

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. With Jared Leto, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona. Written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Directed by Daniel Espinosa. (1:44) PG-13

"The Lost City"

A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. With Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe. Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee. Written by Oren Uziel, Dana Fox and Adam Nee. (1:52) PG-13