NFL team visits for draft prospects are in full swing ahead of the draft next week, and the Carolina Panthers kicked off the week with visits from a couple hometown players. Former UNC quarterback Sam Howell and NC State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu were two of the most notable prospects to visit with the Panthers on Monday. In addition to being two of the biggest names heading into the draft, both Howell and Ekwonu are Carolina natives who played college football not too far from home.

NFL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO