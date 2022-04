CHICAGO (CBS) -- A push to help protect the mental health of Illinois college students has been gummed up in bureaucracy for years, and now, some lawmakers actually want to pay for programs they mandated years ago. But as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, it is not a done deal. Cree Medley, 24, has struggled with depression and anxiety for as long as she can remember. "When I got to college, that's sort of where it got at its worst," Medley said. It got so bad that Medley said started self-harming, and got into an abusive relationship....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO