ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShuckers vs. Braves (04/14/2022) Highlights from the Shuckers' win over the Braves to improve to...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Fairbank mayor remembers late police chief

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - Citizens and colleagues of the late Fairbank police chief were remembering him on Sunday. Chief Mike Everding died Saturday at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer. Mayor Mike Harter said Everding had been at the Fairbank Police Department for about two years. ”I...
FAIRBANK, IA
WJTV 12

Mississippi city names new police chief

GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) — A police department on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast has a familiar face taking over its leadership. Gautier Police Capt. David Bever on Thursday was named the new police chief of a department he’s served since 2005, news outlets reported. Bever, 40, will replace Chief Daniel Selover, who was appointed police chief in […]
GAUTIER, MS
CBS Miami

35-Year Law Enforcement Veteran Patrick Lynn Appointed Fort Lauderdale Police Chief

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom announced Tuesday the appointment of Chief Patrick Lynn as the new chief of police. Lynn, who served as Interim Chief in 2021, will be taking over the department effective Monday, April 4, 2022. “Chief Lynn was a stabilizing figure last year during a period of transition for this department,“ Lagerbloom said. “He has the respect and support of the command staff and the rank and file. I reached out and asked if he’d be willing to come out of retirement, and thankfully, he said yes.” “Fort Lauderdale PD is an excellent department with excellent people. For me, it’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve with them,” Lynn said. Chief Lynn brings 35 years of law enforcement experience. The move follows Lagerbloom’s decision to fire former Police Chief Larry Scirotto after just 6 months on the job.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WLOX

Pascagoula woman fatally shot in Jefferson Parish, La.

TERRYTOWN, La. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula woman was fatally shot in Louisiana over the weekend. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto confirmed the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Terrytown. At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
City
Magnolia, MS
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
WLOX

Spring Break cleanup along Biloxi beach continues

Authorities said the fire sparked around 2 p.m. and spread quickly as the wind whipped. Folks we talked to said lately, the trash pile has grown, and now most of the garbage they find is near “no dumping” signs. Understanding emphysema with Dr. Bobby Tullos. Updated: 7 hours...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

City of Gulfport breaks ground on new bridge over Highway 90

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are bridging the gap between downtown Gulfport and the Gulf itself, quite literally. A groundbreaking ceremony Monday marked the start of construction on the new two-year project. “This is a beautiful, beautiful day, the best day we could possibly have, and it ends the eight...
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mayor#Child Abuse#Braves#Shuckers#Steak#Oyster House#J E Talley Contracting
WLOX

Bayview Walkway opening soon in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Touch up work is being completed on Biloxi’s new Bayview Walkway. It’s a $2 million project that gives public access to a city treasure. The City of Biloxi is working with J.E. Talley Contracting and Seymour Engineering on punch list items. We’re told the walkway should be officially opened next week, but some work near the bulkhead is still expected.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Longtime MDOT commissioner honored for years of service

With one storm after another and future hurricanes in mind, city leaders are opting for a long-term solution. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic defines public safety telecommunicators as 911 operators and fire dispatchers who answer emergency and non-emergency calls. Active shooter exercise brings area agencies together. Updated: 9 hours...
POLITICS
WLOX

Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from a river in Harrison County over the weekend. April Williams was found dead in the Wolf River about 3:30pm Saturday by boaters, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. The body was found near the Menge Avenue overpass, not far from Freddy’s Bank, he said.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Residents fed up with illegal dumping in Jackson County

GULF PARK ESTATES, Miss. (WLOX) - Toilets, tires, and piles of trash. That’s just some of what you’ll find along several streets in Gulf Park Estates. Resident Clifton Allday said it’s a mess, literally. “It makes me real mad,” Allday said. “When I bring friends and family...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A suspect involved in a incident with Princeton Police Department was killed in a shootout with officers Saturday evening, April 16, 2022. According to First Sergeant McKenzie with WV State Police Princeton Detachment, a complaint was received from Princeton Police Department around 9 PM Saturday evening. The complaint reported that the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WLOX

Long Beach Board of Aldermen discusses potential upgrades to beautify the city

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach Board of Aldermen discussed upgrading the city with a series of projects at a work session in City Hall Tuesday. One of the projects that were brought up was the Gateway Project, which has been discussed previously. Long Beach Mayor George Bass said the goal of the project is to attract more visitors to the city. This includes a lighthouse tower and some signs.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Mississippi gov again proclaims Confederate Heritage Month

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his decision to again name April as Confederate Heritage Month. The Republican governor signed a proclamation Friday. It does not mention that trying to preserve slavery was Mississippi’s stated reason for trying to secede in 1861. Reeves responded...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy