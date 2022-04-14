Mayor chooses longtime Gulfport law enforcer as city’s new police chief

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom announced Tuesday the appointment of Chief Patrick Lynn as the new chief of police. Lynn, who served as Interim Chief in 2021, will be taking over the department effective Monday, April 4, 2022. “Chief Lynn was a stabilizing figure last year during a period of transition for this department,“ Lagerbloom said. “He has the respect and support of the command staff and the rank and file. I reached out and asked if he’d be willing to come out of retirement, and thankfully, he said yes.” “Fort Lauderdale PD is an excellent department with excellent people. For me, it’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve with them,” Lynn said. Chief Lynn brings 35 years of law enforcement experience. The move follows Lagerbloom’s decision to fire former Police Chief Larry Scirotto after just 6 months on the job.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO