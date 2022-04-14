ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla recalls vehicles over ‘Boombox’ feature again

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is issuing a recall of nearly 595,000 vehicles due to a feature that could pose a danger to pedestrians — it’s the second time this year the “Boombox” feature has triggered a recall.

The current recall covers certain Model Y, X and S vehicles made from 2020 through 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported Thursday. Model 3 vehicles made from 2017 through 2022 are also included. NHTSA explains that the “Boombox” feature in these models could play over external speakers, masking sounds to warn pedestrians of an approaching vehicle. About 594,717 vehicles were recalled in February for the same issue.

Tesla says it will perform an over-the-air software update to disable Boombox functionality while vehicles are in drive, neutral or reverse modes, free of charge. The recall will also disable Boombox during Summon and Smart Summon modes, which let users move certain models to their location using GPS.

The Tesla recall identification number is SB-22-00-003.

Owners who had Boombox issues remedied under the February recall will also need to have the new software installed, Tesla says.

Tesla is expected to mail owner notification letters by June 6. In the meantime, owners can contact Tesla at (877) 798-3752 or the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236.

