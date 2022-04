ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Farmers across New York State will soon be able to begin cultivating a new cash crop as the state begins granting licenses for marijuana growing. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday the approval of the first Adult-Use Cannabis Conditional Cultivation Licenses for 52 farms across New York State. Enfield Glen Hopyard in Newfield, NY and Grateful Valley Farm, LLC, in Lindley, NY are two local farms granted these licenses. Jason, the owner of EGH, says the procedure will follow similarly to current alcohol sales in the state.

