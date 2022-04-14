ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

Request for Proposals

Town of Johnston is requesting bids for Exterior and Interior Painting- Rainone Gym. Bid specifications are available at the Johnston Town Clerk’s Office located at 1385 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919 beginning April 14th, 2022 weekdays between...

Western Iowa Today

Proposed moratorium on eminent domain requests from pipeline developers

(Des Moines, IA) — The full Iowa House may soon debate passing a year-long moratorium that would block carbon pipeline companies from seeking eminent domain to seize property and build new pipelines. The proposal has passed out of a House committee, with all but one Republican voting for it. House Speaker Pat Grassley says pipeline companies would still be able to negotiate easements with landowners, but it also would let the legislature weigh in next year if companies seek mass condemnation of land. Democrat Mary Mascher of Iowa City doesn’t object to the idea but voted “no” because the proposal was added to an unrelated bill. She says the move makes the whole process less transparent to the public.
DES MOINES, IA
WVNews

Commissioners hear budget requests

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission will consider Tuesday whether to approve the 2022-23 budget it worked on this week. The budget totals $9,315,419. About $350,000 of that is set aside for contingencies. The tentative budget must be approved by the state before the commission can give its final approval.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is seeking Request for Proposal for Concessions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking Requests for Proposals for Concessions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Parks and Rec are seeking companies that wish to enter into a contract for one year to provide food concessions for the public using park facilities and amenities. Renewal of contact optional. The concession at Lake Stephens provides food service to the beach, splash pad, aqua park, marina, and picnic shelters. The concession at Fitzpatrick Park provides food service to park visitors, ball players, families, and fans of league teams, tournaments, and WVU Tech Girls Softball. Both seasons and hours of operation vary greatly on weather, but usually begin in the spring and end in the fall. Other opportunities may arise at other events at parks throughout the county.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WYTV.com

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Last May, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that’s going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together. Now, it’s being relocated. “It’s so...
