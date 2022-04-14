ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaffrey, NH

Britany Barron Gets Parole, Husband Plans To Attack Her Testimony In His Murder Trial

By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britany Barron, the Jaffrey woman who cut the head off the corpse of Jonathan Amerault in September of 2020, is getting out of prison in time to testify in the murder case against her husband, Armando Barron. Britany Barron’s attorney, Richard Guerriero, confirmed Thursday that she was granted parole...

indepthnh.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Shotton murder trial: Jade Marsh strangled by husband, court told

A jealous husband stabbed his estranged wife before strangling her while her four children slept, a murder trial has been told. Russell Marsh is accused of killing Jade Marsh, 27, at their home in Shotton, Flintshire, last August. Mold Crown Court was told she had ended the relationship a week...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rindge, NH
City
Jaffrey, NH
City
Atkinson, NH
Jaffrey, NH
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys
The Blade

Testimony continues in 2019 murder case

On the morning of Nov. 9, 2019, the body of Michelle Keagler was discovered in a field in South Toledo. The 30-year-old mother of two lay prone on a bed of dead leaves, dressed in a gray hoodie and a Superman T-shirt. Both articles of clothing were soaked with dried blood and slashes could be seen marring each, as assistant county prosecutor William Dailey held the items up before a jury Tuesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Nashua Police Seek Help in Solving Baby’s 2017 Homicide

Five years after she died in a Massachusetts hospital, authorities said four-month-old Luna L. Champagne of Nashua died as a result of a homicide. Michael Garrity, director of communications for the New Hampshire Department of Justice, issued a statement Tuesday that the infant died as a result of traumatic head injuries. He said Tuesday that the announcement comes five years later as authorities are asking the public for help.
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Laurie List of Dishonest Police Still Incomplete; Four Ex-Police Chiefs Named in New Release

CONCORD – Attorney General John Formella released an updated Exculpatory Evidence Schedule on Tuesday that still keeps secret the names of more than 91 law enforcement officers with credibility issues. Portions of the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of dishonest police, was made public for...
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy