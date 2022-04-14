ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Night Forecast: Rain chances return for Easter weekend

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFbjW_0f9m7ghU00

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies, with clouds increasing in Deep East Texas closer to sunrise. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Highs mainly in the low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: SW, changing to NW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas intersections blocked, without power

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Due to a strong storm system that moved through East Texas on Tuesday night, some roads and intersections in the area are blocked by trees or without power at the traffic lights. Below is a list of areas in the East Texas area that drivers should avoid, if possible. In Tyler […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Storm system brings widespread rain, chances for storms

We ended the weekend on a gorgeous note across the viewing area with temps well above normal. Today, we’ll start off with some sunshine but it quickly fades as a storm system moves in our direction. An area of low pressure ejects out of the Four Corners region and eventually, it brings moisture to the Ozarks. The first half of the day will be dry but past lunchtime, shower chances go up drastically. By evening, widespread rain will be falling and it will last right through the overnight. With a bit of instability in the atmosphere, a few storms will also be possible. Temps remain mild as this disturbance works into the area with highs in the 60s to 70s and lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Easter Sunday#East Texas#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KFOR

Chilly Easter, more rain next week

Outdoor egg hunts will be a bit chilly for Easter as cool air sticks around. Look for clouds skies with drizzle Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunrise temps will be chilly, in the middle 40s. Skies will clear from west to east through the day with morning drizzle ending midday....
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Warm Friday, but cool Easter weekend

Friday will be warm and windy with some afternoon storms, mainly east, but its only a one day warmup. Look for more mild conditions Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Expect drizzle and much cooler weather Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Damage in East Texas from storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe storms with strong winds hit the East Texas area Tuesday and Wednesday. Have any severe weather photos or videos? Feel free to send them in via email at tips@ketk.com. Storm damage in Chandler, sent by Samantha Rhoades Kara Jane Johnston sent some photos of storm damage off of South Azalea: […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Correctional officer arrested for allegedly selling tobacco products in Polk County Jail

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a correctional officer and an inmate for allegedly bringing and selling tobacco products into the Polk County Jail. Correctional Officer Carly Viola Noack, 30, of Votaw, and Polk County Jail inmate Mark Anthony Jacobs, 19, of Goodrich were both investigated and charged with introducing […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy