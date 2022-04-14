Thursday Night Forecast: Rain chances return for Easter weekend

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies, with clouds increasing in Deep East Texas closer to sunrise. Lows in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Highs mainly in the low-80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

EASTER SUNDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: SW, changing to NW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 80. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

