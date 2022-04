New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (rest) will not play against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, per the team’s Twitter. It was likely that Judge would get some rest during the Yankees’ stretch of ten games in ten days. It’ll be the first missed game of the season for Judge. Meanwhile, the Yankees are off to a decent start this season, and a game against the lowly Orioles makes sense for him to see some rest, with the team having just two days off in April.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO