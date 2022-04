MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The buyer of what was supposed to be Tom Brady’s final touchdown ball won’t have to pay up after all. Lelands Auctions agreed to void the sale of the item after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in March. The ball sold at auction for more than 500-thousand dollars. But luckily for the anonymous collector, it had not been paid for yet. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans (13) hauls in the long pass from Quarterback Tom Brady for a touchdown during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay...

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO