Iowa identified another defensive player it would like to join its 2023 recruiting class. The Hawkeye coaching staff extended an offer to Olathe, Kan., defensive end and EDGE Jordan Allen out of Olathe South. The 6-foot-4, 240 pound Sunflower State product is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, the nation’s No. 60 EDGE and the 11th-best player from Kansas. Rivals regards Allen as a three-star weak side defensive end and the No. 11 player from Kansas. Lastly, according to On3, Allen is a three-star EDGE, the No. 780 player overall in the On3 consensus, the No. 51 EDGE and the...

OLATHE, KS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO