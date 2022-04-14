VIDEO: Police unveil weapons seized in New Britain

Connecticut State Police seized more than 100 weapons and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition following a months-long firearms trafficking investigation. Hartford County resident Steven Gerent-Mastrianni, age 39, of New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, April 12, after a 10-month investigation into the illegal manufacturing and sale of firearms, state police reported.
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man faces 78 charges in connection to an ATM theft conspiracy, Middletown police say. Police say Santos Colon-Gonzalez, 24, was arrested on Thursday. “The warrant charges Santos Colon-Gonzalez as being part of an organized crew of conspirators who are alleged to have...
NAPA (CBS SF) — Police in Napa arrested two suspects on multiple charges Saturday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant that uncovered a cache of firearms and evidence of identity theft crimes, authorities said.
According to a Facebook post early Saturday evening, officers conducted the warrant at the residence of two known convicted felons. The search of the home uncovered a large stash of guns. One of the firearms — a loaded shotgun — was found in the bedroom of the two suspects’ child.
The post included an image of a police dog with the firearms found.
Guns seized by Napa police during arrests (Napa Police Department)
Police also discovered substantial evidence of credit card manufacturing and identity theft.
The two suspects were arrested and taken to jail. Police did not identify the suspects or detail exactly what charges they were facing.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department has filed a complaint against a local man they say recorded himself sexually abusing a dog. The police department’s Animal Control Officer says they received a Crime Stoppers tip last week about the video. According to court...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant. “It was quite an […]
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night. Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. […]
March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
A police officer in Pennsylvania in a detailed email to 900 other officers on the force accused a coworker of raping her while off-duty at a party, WPXI reports. The unnamed Pittsburgh police officer said the alleged assault occurred in the Summer 2021, and was subsequently granted a temporary prot…
Two men in New Milford have been charged in connection to a road rage incident. Police say Stephen Bocci and Tyler Brown were driving together on Kent Road back in December 2021 and that both were involved in a road rage incident that ended in assault. Bocci is accused of...
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme. Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered […]
Two Bronx men were indicted Thursday for selling "33 weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices" to an undercover officer, the DA's office announced. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell say a four-month investigation was conducted by multiple organizations. The defendants, allegedly high-ranking members of the Forest Over Everything crew affiliated with the Bloods, allegedly sold a total of 33 firearms. This included 25 semi-automatic pistols, 5 revolvers and 3 assault weapons. Fifteen large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices and approximately 80 grams of cocaine were also listed.
Connecticut State Police reported that a significant number of firearms were seized following a long-term investigation into illegal "ghost guns" trafficking. Search warrants were executed in New Haven County, in Shelton, Waterbury, and Wolcott, on Monday, March 21, as part of the investigation of the trafficking in the greater Waterbury area, according to Connecticut State Police.
Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Neighbors and friends of Ian Grant, the suspect in a car chase that led police through Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, say they were shocked to hear the news, but realized Grant was struggling. The suspect fled in his white pickup truck, after police began...
A 33-year-old man has been sentenced for distributing heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine in Connecticut. Darryl Russell, of New Haven, was sentenced on Monday, April 11, to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
