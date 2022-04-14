ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

I-24 pile-up

WKRN
 3 days ago

There are currently no reported injuries following a pile-up on I-24 Thursday. Massive fire reported at...

www.wkrn.com

WKRN

Cookeville family escapes house fire with seconds to spare

A family narrowly escaped their burning home with just seconds to spare. The mom says she’s alive today because of her son. Cookeville family escapes house fire with seconds …. $20M Mega Millions jackpot won in Tennessee. Business recovers from major fire. 2 dead after crash in Warren County,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

Storms damage 2 Metro Nashville school buildings

High-speed winds from Wednesday night’s storms damaged two Nashville schools. Massive fire reported at Castle Powersports in Madison. Massive fire reported at Castle Powersports in Madison. Bill to address labor shortages. Missing Murfreesboro man. Gone without a trace. Fire investigation. Singles struggle to buy a home. Nashville teens out...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 injured in East Nashville shooting

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in East Nashville. Massive fire reported at Castle Powersports in Madison. Massive fire reported at Castle Powersports in Madison. Bill to address labor shortages. Missing Murfreesboro man. Gone without a trace. Fire investigation. Singles struggle to buy a home.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVM

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear. The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years. Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area. Officials...
TENNESSEE STATE
Law & Crime

Former Tennessee Nurse Convicted of Lesser Charge for Killing Elderly Patient by Giving Her Wrong Medication

Jurors convicted a former nurse of killing an elderly patient. RaDonda Vaught, 38, gave Charlene Murphey, 75, the wrong medication in the 2017 incident. The defense construed this as an honest mistake, and that systematic errors contributed to the death, according to NPR. She was made out to be a “scapegoat,” said attorney Peter Strianse. But a safety officer of the hospital Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, testified that technical problems got fixed weeks before Murphey’s death.
NASHVILLE, TN

