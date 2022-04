ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- As a casino dealer, Shamikah Townsend knows when the odds are in her favor. And they definitely are right now. While working at one Atlantic City casino last year, she went to a job fair held by a different one, and was surprised at how instantly in-demand she was when the recruiter wanted to hire her as a craps dealer.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO