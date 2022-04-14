Fenway Park announces new payment system and more ahead of home opener

BOSTON (CBS) — Vendors and fans were ready for Opening Day at Fenway Park on Friday. Even hours before the first pitch, there was energy and excitement in the neighborhood. “Easily my favorite day of the year. There’s no place better,” a fan said. Not everyone bought their tickets for the home opener months in advance. Some fans waited hours for a chance to get inside. One told WBZ-TV he had been at Fenway since 9 p.m. Thursday. “We’ve all been camping out. I was here last night and these guys joined early in the morning,” he said. “There’s definitely a buzz. You can...

