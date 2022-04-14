ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fenway Park announces new payment system and more ahead of home opener

By Tim Crowley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApr 5, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Four F-16's from the 134th Fighter...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Home opener at Fenway Park: Red Sox start series with Twins

BOSTON — The Red Sox are hosting the Minnesota Twins on Friday for Boston’s home opener at Fenway Park. With plans to mark One Boston Day and commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Red Sox will present their Opening Day ceremonies before the commencement of their 122nd home season and their 111th season at America’s most beloved ballpark. The game kicks off at 2:10 p.m.
NESN

Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Chris Sale resumes throwing: ‘We’re in a good spot’

Red Sox ace Chris Sale threw at Fenway Park on Friday morning ahead of Boston’s home opener against the Minnesota Twins. When speaking with reporters afterwards, the left-hander estimated it was the fifth time he has thrown in the last week. Prior to that, Sale had been shut down...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Friday Night Fenway: What’s Your Favorite Red Sox Opening Day Memory?

What is your favorite Boston Red Sox Opening Day memory?. Celebrating any of the recent Red Sox World Series victories has to be at the top of the list for fans. NESN’s Chelsea Sherrod went over to Tony C’s Sports Bar and Grill in Somerville, Mass., to ask Red Sox fans what is their favorite Red Sox Opening Day memory.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Alex Cora reflects on Jerry Remy’s pizza call, Boston Red Sox’s tribute that ‘brought a smile to everybody’ Friday

BOSTON — Fifteen years ago today marks Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo’s famous pizza toss call. It happened Monday, April 16, 2007 (Marathon Monday). J.D. Drew hit a foul ball into the left field stands at Fenway Park. Beer spilled and a fan wearing a Patriots jacket tossed a slice of pizza at another fan in the location of where the ball dropped.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fans Thrilled To Be Back At Fenway Park For Opening Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Vendors and fans were ready for Opening Day at Fenway Park on Friday. Even hours before the first pitch, there was energy and excitement in the neighborhood. “Easily my favorite day of the year. There’s no place better,” a fan said. Not everyone bought their tickets for the home opener months in advance. Some fans waited hours for a chance to get inside. One told WBZ-TV he had been at Fenway since 9 p.m. Thursday. “We’ve all been camping out. I was here last night and these guys joined early in the morning,” he said. “There’s definitely a buzz. You can...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Red Sox Honor Jerry Remy in Press Box Prior to Home Opener

The Boston Red Sox are paying tribute to longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy ahead of Friday's home opener. Roses and commemorative patches with Remy's #2 on them were displayed in the press box at Fenway Park before Friday's game against the Twins. Remy, who also played and coached for the Red...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly Ran Eight Miles In One Game

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is known for his defensive prowess. One report from Friday’s home opener showed that he can cover some serious ground. “Here is a random fact I learned today while talking on the baseball field: The Red Sox once measured Jackie Bradley running eight miles in one game,” WEEI’s Rob Bradford tweeted.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Rocco Baldelli Feeling Right at Home in Fenway Opener

The Woonsocket Rocket was back home for the Fenway Park home opener Friday. The native Rhode Islander is in his third year as manager of the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox opponent. His Twins beat Boston 8-4 in the opener of a four game weekend series.
BOSTON, MA
WFMZ-TV Online

IronPigs bats quiet in 13-1 loss at Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester banged out 15 hits and its pitchers struck out 16 in a 13-1 victory over Lehigh Valley on Saturday at Polar Park. The WooSox (9-2) put the game out of reach early by racing out to a 9-0 lead through three innings. Lehigh Valley (4-7) pushed across an unearned run in the fifth when John Andreoli scored on a passed ball.
WORCESTER, MA
NESN

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Excited For ‘Special’ Weekend, Marathon Monday

It’s been a while since Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox played their Patriots’ Day game on Marathon Monday, but that will change this weekend. COVID-19 forced the Boston Marathon to not be run on its usual April Monday morning, but April 18 will mark the first time since 2019 the Red Sox will play their morning game as the Marathon is going on.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bobby Dalbec Grateful For Energy Red Sox Fans Brought In Home Opener

The result was not what many Boston Red Sox fans hoped for, but the team knows the fans will always be behind them. The Red Sox fell 8-4 on Friday against the Minnesota Twins. The struggles began early, and while there was hope for a late-game comeback, it soon dissipated. Despite that, the atmosphere for the home opener at Fenway Park was electric.
BOSTON, MA

