Hilton Head Island, SC

Cameron Young shoots 8-under 63 in RBC Heritage debut

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Young showed it doesn’t always take years of practice to go low at Harbour Town Golf Links, shooting an...

golfmagic.com

Golf fans shocked as Jordan Spieth's wife runs onto the green with baby Sammy

Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
South Africa, NZ and Fiji stay perfect at Vancouver Sevens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rugby sevens world series leader South Africa again signaled it is the team to beat, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Vancouver Sevens after winning its three pool games. New Zealand and Fiji were also perfect at BC Place in Vancouver, with Argentina and France also having unbeaten records through the pool rounds. The ‘Blitzboks’ thrashed Spain 31-12 in their opening game with Siviwe Soyizwapi scoring two tries, before a tougher test against the hosts where they had trailed 14-12 late in the second half before Selvyn Davids try sealed a nervy win for South Africa. New Zealand will face familiar rival Australia, with Fiji playing France, and England taking on Argentina in Sunday’s quarterfinals.
