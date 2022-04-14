ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry says he’s optimistic about his chances of being on the court...

NBC Sports

TNT's Shaq, Barkley share their take on Kyrie's conduct in Game 1

Sympathy for Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be found when it came to two of the NBA's most outspoken analysts. During halftime coverage from the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on TNT, Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley had some choice words for Irving in regards to his battle with Boston Celtics fans Sunday, which included him flipping off the TD Garden crowd and choosing to respond to some other forms of heckling in his own choice way.
BOSTON, MA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes He Did Not Have Good 2021-22 Season Because He Didn’t Average Triple-Double

Russell Westbrook laid it all out during his exit interview with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2021-22 season was a disappoint on many levels, but the Westbrook experiment turned out worst than most would have expected. Westbrook declined to take much accountability for how the season went, and even so far as to say he never felt like he was able to be himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Maxey, 76ers try to keep firing in Game 2 against Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers try and go up 2-0 against the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Tyrese Maxey had a sensational Game 1. He made 14 of 21 shots and 5 of 8 3-pointers for 38 points in 38 turnover-free minutes in Game 1. Utah leads 1-0 in the Western Conference against the Dallas Mavericks. All-Star Luka Doncic missed Game 1 with a strained left calf. Golden State leads the Denver Nuggets 1-0 in their Western Conference series. Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury in Game 1 but came off the bench. All games are Monday.
NBA
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
Idaho8.com

Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks 115-91 in Game 1

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson set a Miami playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday. Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry added 10 for Miami. Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019. Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points.
NBA
Stephen Curry
Idaho8.com

Anthony Edwards inspires Timberwolves to shock Game 1 playoff win over Grizzlies

A devastating NBA playoff debut from Anthony Edwards powered the Minnesota Timberwolves to a shock 130-117 Game 1 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The 20-year-old scored a game-high 36 points to stun the Western Conference’s number two seed in their own backyard at the FedExForum, dazzling in a statement win for a T-Wolves team that only reached the playoffs via the play-ins.
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho8.com

“Classic Chris” stellar down stretch, Suns beat Pels 110-99

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The top-seeded Suns needed Paul’s big finish despite dominating most of the game. The Pelicans shook off the slow start, cutting a 23-point deficit to 79-71 by the end of the third. New Orleans kept hitting shots in the fourth, but that’s when Paul took over, hitting three 3-pointers and a layup in 2 1/2 minutes in a flurry that kept the Pelicans chasing. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix. Devin Booker added 25 points for the Suns. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 25 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Edwards, Morant, other young stars embrace NBA playoff stage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Edwards is sharing the NBA’s brightest lights with one is of the league’s most talked about young stars in Ja Morant. And Edwards has stepped boldly into the playoff spotlight. It won’t be the last time the second-year Minnesota guard goes toe-to-toe with Memphis’ MVP candidate. Their budding Western Conference rivalry is only part of the show put on by talented young players who are embracing the opening of the NBA playoffs. Tyrese Maxey and Jordan Poole also scored at least 30 points for the first time the league has had more than two 30-point performances on the same day by players 22 or younger.
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho8.com

Bucks bounce back after blowing big lead to beat Bulls 93-86

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-86 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Sunday. Jrue Holiday sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:03 left as part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bucks an 85-78 edge. The Bulls got the margin down to one but could never regain the lead. Zach LaVine missed a potential tying 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away with 29.7 seconds left.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Tatum’s layup at buzzer gives Celtics 115-114 win over Nets

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart to give the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Tatum scored 16 of 31 points in the second half, the final two after a poised Boston possession in the frantic final seconds. Jaylen Brown dribbled toward the middle and swung the ball out to Smart, who fired it into a cutting Tatum, who spun around and dropped in his layup just before time expired. Kyrie Irving finished with 39 points and Kevin Durant added 23 for the Nets.
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record for a starter. But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho8.com

Arozarena leads Rays past White Sox 9-3 to stop 4-game slide

CHICAGO (AP) — Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Chicago White Sox 9-3 to stop a four-game slide. Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs. Wander Franco added an RBI double as Tampa Bay pulled away with a four-run eighth inning. Margot, Kiermaier and Yandy Diaz had RBIs in a four-run first when the Rays jumped on shaky Chicago starter Vince Velasquez without hitting the ball hard.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

France’s homer backs rookie Brash, Mariners beat Astros 7-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, rookie starter Matt Brash took an odd no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 7-2 for a rare series victory against their AL West rivals. The Mariners won their third game in four days with the help of four double plays in the first four innings as they built a 6-0 lead behind Brash, who got his first career win. Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer for the Astros. José Urquidy took the loss for Houston, allowing six runs in four innings.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Greene, Torkelson among touted prospects to debut so far

Hunter Greene has a chance to stand out in this era of triple-digit fastballs and high strikeout totals. The Cincinnati rookie went toe-to-toe with the powerful Dodgers on Saturday night, shutting them out for five innings before Trea Turner finally hit a two-run homer off him in the sixth. In just his second big league start, Greene threw 39 pitches that were 100 mph or faster. That’s the most since pitch tracking began in 2008. Greene is one of a handful of noteworthy newcomers who have debuted in this young season.
MLB

