ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Charges dropped against daycare provider as new photo emerges in Shawnee child abuse case

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy Friday could bring a few showers, cooler air for Easter weekend. A few light showers possible through sunrise this morning with mostly dry weather in store for the afternoon. Aspiring chef’s business put...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Cases Against Father, Stepmother of Missing N.H. Child Harmony Montgomery Move Forward with New Grand Jury Indictments

The father and stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl have been indicted. Adam Montgomery, 32, faces a count of second-degree assault for allegedly striking Harmony Montgomery, then 5, in the face, giving her a black eye. (The date of birth for Adam Montgomery in the indictment lists the defendant’s age as 30, but it is actually 32, New Hampshire Department of Justice spokesman Michael Garrity told Law&Crime in an email.) Stepmother Kayla Montgomery, 31, faces a count of theft by deception for allegedly collecting benefits on the girl’s behalf admit her disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Shawnee, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#Abuse Case#Daycare#Kc Metro Updated
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

KCK police investigate possible abduction at local McDonald’s

KANSAS CITY, KAN. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, KS say there was a ‘potential abduction’ Friday evening in the city. Police said the abduction happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday at the McDonald’s at 75th Street and State Avenue. Witnesses told police that an adult...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged for seriously injuring Belton officer who took him to jail

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now facing additional charges for seriously injuring a Belton police officer who took him to jail. The Belton Police Department says their officers arrested Leodie Jordan IV on Tuesday for domestic assault, as well as on a no-bond probation violation warrant and warrants out of Grandview.
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Overnight standoff in Kansas City after suspect tries to shoot man in home, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a Kansas City man shot at another man inside a home, leading to a multi-hour standoff early Thursday morning on the city’s south side. Officers responded just after midnight to a home on Corrington Avenue, just off of East 118th Place, in response to a shooting. A man called police, saying he had been inside the home, when another man pulled a gun, threatened him with it and shot at him. The caller was able to escape the home, according to Kansas City police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD officer singlehandedly made 301 DUI arrests last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department says one of their officers made 301 DUI arrest in 2021 without assistance. “No one in Missouri arrests impaired drivers more than KCPD’s Doug Davidson,” the police department said in a Facebook post. The department said Officer Davidson...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy