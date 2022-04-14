Charges dropped against daycare provider as new photo emerges in Shawnee child abuse case
KCTV 5
3 days ago
Cloudy Friday could bring a few showers, cooler air for Easter weekend. A few light showers possible through sunrise this morning with mostly dry weather in store for the afternoon. Aspiring chef’s business put...
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County judge ruled that the juvenile suspect in this week’s fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School will stay in the Juvenile Detention Facility. Commissioner William Jackson ruled that the teen would stay in a juvenile detention facility out of concern for both...
MISSION, KS (KCTV) --- Mission police have arrested a suspect in connection to a double-shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead. Robert L. Jones, 19, was arrested on Friday and has been booked in the Johnson County Jail. The shooting, which also wounded a 13-year-old girl, happened April 10 in...
The father and stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl have been indicted. Adam Montgomery, 32, faces a count of second-degree assault for allegedly striking Harmony Montgomery, then 5, in the face, giving her a black eye. (The date of birth for Adam Montgomery in the indictment lists the defendant’s age as 30, but it is actually 32, New Hampshire Department of Justice spokesman Michael Garrity told Law&Crime in an email.) Stepmother Kayla Montgomery, 31, faces a count of theft by deception for allegedly collecting benefits on the girl’s behalf admit her disappearance.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County judge on Friday found Timothy Fernandez guilty of two felony counts related to the fatal shooting in February 2019 of Michael Bryan outside a business near 17th and Grand Boulevard. Michael Bryan of Kansas City was found dead outside a gas station...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
Two prison officers charged with looking after female drug addicts have been suspended after failing a drugs test following an alleged cocaine-fuelled house party. Fuming bosses at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, were tipped off to the event, which allegedly took place at a member of staff's house on a Friday.
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Two days after a stabbing inside a Kansas City middle school left a student dead and another charged with murder, the victim’s mother is talking about the tragedy. Vicenta Guzman said her only child, Manuel Guzman, was strong and smart. “Manny lightened up people’s...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Michael Politte was 14 years old when his mother died. Rita Politte was beaten, then set on fire in December of 1998. Michael and a friend were sleeping in the next room and say they woke up to smoke. That would traumatic enough for any...
Indiana State Police: Child's Body Found by Mushroom HunterSCDN Graphics Department. Indiana State Police in Sellersburg is requesting the public's assistance in a death investigation that began on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
KANSAS CITY, KAN. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City, KS say there was a ‘potential abduction’ Friday evening in the city. Police said the abduction happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday at the McDonald’s at 75th Street and State Avenue. Witnesses told police that an adult...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At first glance, it looked like a garage sale, but this was no sale — stolen items amassed in a garage at police headquarters. In a Facebook post, the Kansas City Police Department said that its detectives “recovered an enormous amount of stolen goods.”
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is now facing additional charges for seriously injuring a Belton police officer who took him to jail. The Belton Police Department says their officers arrested Leodie Jordan IV on Tuesday for domestic assault, as well as on a no-bond probation violation warrant and warrants out of Grandview.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a Kansas City man shot at another man inside a home, leading to a multi-hour standoff early Thursday morning on the city’s south side. Officers responded just after midnight to a home on Corrington Avenue, just off of East 118th Place, in response to a shooting. A man called police, saying he had been inside the home, when another man pulled a gun, threatened him with it and shot at him. The caller was able to escape the home, according to Kansas City police.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department says one of their officers made 301 DUI arrest in 2021 without assistance. “No one in Missouri arrests impaired drivers more than KCPD’s Doug Davidson,” the police department said in a Facebook post. The department said Officer Davidson...
Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
Comments / 0