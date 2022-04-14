Tennessee assistant principal and athletic director accused of raping juvenile boy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old high school assistant principal was arrested this week and charged with statutory rape.

Montgomery County Jail records show Garry James Chadwell was taken into custody April 12 on charges of rape and statutory rape of a victim age 13 to 18. WKRN-TV reports the victim was reportedly a male and the alleged incident occurred Jan. 22.

Chadwell reportedly works at Kenwood High School as the assistant principal as well as the athletic director.

A Clarksville-Montgomery School System spokesperson told WKRN in a statement that officials were "made aware by the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) of an investigation involving a Kenwood High assistant principal Garry Chadwell on a criminal matter that took place off school system property."

The statement continued, "Chadwell was placed on alternative worksite, pending the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings."

Clarksville Now reports "alternative worksite" means working from home.

Chadwell has worked for the school district since 2014 and was named assistant principal of Kenwood High in 2016.

Jail records show Chadwell was released after posting bail.