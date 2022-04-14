ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida trooper uses cruiser to stop driver from crashing into thousands of 10k runners

Ben Casarez ??
2d ago

🙏 🇺🇸 OUTSTANDING LIFE SAVING PERFORMANCE by this Trooper..💯...We Truly Thank you for your COURAGE, BRAVERY, SELFLESS ACT on that day you were on Patrol.🙏

Darrell Wood
2d ago

sad......if you can't control yourself when you're drunk.....if you actually can't do that then you shouldn't be drinking......or just get wasted at home....🤷🏿‍♂️

Jeffery Palacio
2d ago

Glory to God for officers like you. I pray the Lord blesses you with favor and prosperity. God Bless you and your family.

Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
Daily Florida Press

Woman survives Miami car crash then jumps to her death – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman exited her vehicle after a car accident Saturday and then jumped to her death, authorities said. The unidentified woman was driving a Kia sedan in Miami early Saturday morning and was involved in a crash on Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol did not release any other details about the crash, including whether she was injured or if others were injured.
