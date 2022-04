(WLUK) -- A state grant will help in the process of relocating coal piles from downtown Green Bay. The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $1.1 million Harbor Assistance Grant. Brown County officials say it will be used at the former Pulliam power plant property which the county recently bought. Plans call for coal piles currently located along the Fox River in downtown Green Bay to be relocated to the Pulliam site at the mouth of the river.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 24 DAYS AGO