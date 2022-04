SALISBURY (CBS) – Kids tossed a football around in their new yards Wednesday as their parents proudly stared at the keys to their new homes on Old County Road in Salisbury. “Words can’t express,” begins Willy Gerard, a Haitian immigrant and single dad to a pair of small children. He chokes back tears before finishing, “I don’t have words. That’s how proud I am.” This was the day that three deserving families got to check out their new digs – all built by the global non-profit Habitat for Humanity. “It’s a dream,” says single Mom Jessica Rivera, “that I never thought possible.” Rivera and her...

SALISBURY, MA ・ 25 DAYS AGO