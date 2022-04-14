Eggs Prices Rise Drastically

The cost of wheat has increased by as much as 40% as Russia's invasion into Ukraine has impacted trade from Black Sea ports, according to this source. The Russian Ukrainian conflict has caused supply disruptions.
The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
Check the peanut butter in your pantry because it may not be safe to eat. Skippy Foods has issued a recall of some of their popular peanut butter for an alarming reason — it may contain steel fragments!. Hormel Foods, which owns the Skippy Foods brand, announced the recall...
Costco has an incredibly loyal fan base thanks to the membership-only retail chain’s abundance of sales and discounted items — in other words, because of the tremendous value to be found herein. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also tout the deals that shoppers can pounce on. Sometimes, the chain also makes other important changes worth knowing about. And one of those that we want to tell you about today relates to Costco’s hours of operation.
According to a recently released report by Florida Realtors Association, the statewide median single-family sales price for homes in February rose another month to $381,481, up from $375,000 the previous month, a 21.1% year over year increase. Statewide, townhouses and condo median sale prices statewide also rose to $290,000, up...
Oil prices are higher again this morning, around $111 a barrel, and are expected to see more sharp spikes and sudden dips as the world deals with potential supply shortages. For most of us, that means a
Petunias have been around for decades, but Petunia breeders lately have been working on fantastic varieties. These new varieties make them hard to resist. Supertunia, for example, comes in several colors, are usually mounding and spreading, and grow like petunias on steroids. Supertunias do not need to be deadheaded, as...
Comments / 0