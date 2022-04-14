ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Opera Ratings Report for the Week April 4-8, 2022

By Xavier Toups
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTE: Please do not copy and paste the entire ratings. Thank you. NOTE: Y&R and B&B were preempted on Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6 on the West Coast only due to CBS Sports coverage of the...

Carmi Bell Morris
3d ago

I can understand why days is last! they can't seem to stop that ridiculous devil story line!!

mandy pence
3d ago

Love Bold and the beautiful and General hospital.Watch them everyday and enjoy them

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Hits a Season High in Total Viewers, Tops ‘The Young and the Restless’ in Women 18-49 Rating

“The Bold and the Beautiful” was the standout performer for the week among all daytime broadcast shows during the week of April 4-8, 2022 in Total Viewers, Women 18-49 and Women 25-54. Not only was the soap the only daytime broadcast series to gain viewers week to week, up +219,000 viewers, it also tied its second-best week of the season in Women 18-49 with a 0.37 rating to rank third in the demo, topping fourth place “TODAY 3rd Hour” (0.36 rating) and fifth place “The Young and the Restless (0.35 rating).
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Is Victoria leaving The Young and the Restless?

THE DRAMA continues to unfold on the long-running TV drama, The Young and The Restless. Among the conflict surrounding Jordi Vilasuso's firing from the soap opera and the exit of his fan-favorite character Rey, Y&R fans are curious to know if Victoria Newman is the next character to leave the show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Makes Big Change Going Into 40th Season

Wheel of Fortune finally has a permanent replacement for former executive producer Mike Richards. Bellamie Blackstone was hired as the new executive producer of the game show, which will start its 40th season later this year. Richards stepped down as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in late August 2021 after sexist and insensitive comments he made on a podcast resurfaced.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Spencer Is Stunned by What Falls Out of Esme’s Bag — Plus, Victor Hints That the Cassadines Are Running Out of Time

At the PCPD, Michael is released on bail. Jordan spots Curtis, approaches him, and asks if everything is okay. He needs her help. They go to a private room where he asks how much his brother Tommy told her about their father. Jordan says he didn’t say much, and he wasn’t much older than Curtis when he disappeared. Curtis fills Jordan in on what he’s found out about his father, including a sealed arrest record. He asks if she can unseal it, but Jordan refuses.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Michael Strahan Makes Exciting Career Announcement

ABC is developing another medical drama to join Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor, but this one has a sports twist. In The Front Line, a professional athlete decides to join the medical profession. Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, who also made a successful jump from the gridiron to another field, is an executive producer on the project.
NFL
SheKnows

Young & Restless Has Done It Again, Confounding Fans With a Plot Twist That Makes No Sense

It may even make less than no sense. Is there such a thing?. Recently, we’ve talked often about the number of decisions that The Young and the Restless has made that have left us facepalming. We’ve talked about it more often than we’d have liked to have been inspired to. We even put together a whole photo gallery of the show’s most befuddling recent moves. (Review the growing list here.)
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Alum Daniel Goddard Gets Lily/Cane Fans Excited With Two Simple Words

Things could not be going better for The Young and the Restless‘ Billy and Lily. Somehow, they’ve managed to figure out a way to mix business and pleasure, something many real-life couples struggle with on a daily basis. Although they’ve hit a few tough spots in the past, those rough seas appear to be behind them with nothing but smooth sailing ahead.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As Winsor Harmon Returns, the Time Just May Be Right for a Brooke/Thorne Reunion Since ‘They’re Sort of Perfect Together’

When Winsor Harmon stepped back onto the set of Bold & Beautiful to tape the special scenes airing as part of the soap’s 35th anniversary, it was a big, wonderful moment. “I have such fond memories of my time on the show,” he reflects, “so being back with your longtime friends and meeting new people was pretty fantastic.”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Tristan Rogers Reveals Why, in All These Years, Robert and Laura Never Became a Couple

Daytime Emmy award-winning actor opens up about his character’s Port Charles first love interest. General Hospital vet Tristan Rogers (Robert) recently sat down with his co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny) for a “different” State of Mind interview, more storytelling, “more of a fun” discussion. And boy did we learn some neat facts along the way…
CELEBRITIES

