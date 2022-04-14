Laguna Honda Hospital Sees Medicare and Medicaid Funding Threatened After Violations

In the United States, there were 27 “abortion deserts,” according to research conducted in 2017. That means, there were 27 major cities that are at least 100 miles or more from an abortion clinic. The South and the Midwest had the fewest number of clinics overall, with Texas being home to the most abortion deserts in any one state. With the recent rise of restrictive abortion bans — in Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and most recently, Oklahoma — more and more people are forced to travel over state lines for care.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO