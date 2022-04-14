ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Laguna Honda Hospital Sees Medicare and Medicaid Funding Threatened After Violations

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital is once again in trouble with regulators at the state and federal level, leaving it in a precarious financial situation — however city health officials insist the skilled nursing facility is not in danger of closing. Following an April 14 deadline to clean...

sfist.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Medicare and Medicaid differences explained

Medicare and Medicaid are two public healthcare options that serve populations in the United States, but what are the differences?. Both services help 135 million Americans. Medicare is funded by the government while Medicaid is funded through federal and state budgets on a state by state basis. 11 million Americans...
HEALTH SERVICES
WMBD/WYZZ

Solvera Health helps patients understand coverage of Medicare, Medicaid

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At Solvera Health, its Advanced Care Team coordinates all of your healthcare needs. It does this by providing all […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Teen Vogue

Medication Abortion Is Getting More Expensive

In the United States, there were 27 “abortion deserts,” according to research conducted in 2017. That means, there were 27 major cities that are at least 100 miles or more from an abortion clinic. The South and the Midwest had the fewest number of clinics overall, with Texas being home to the most abortion deserts in any one state. With the recent rise of restrictive abortion bans — in Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and most recently, Oklahoma — more and more people are forced to travel over state lines for care.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Funding#Medicaid Services#Skilled Nursing Facility#Sfdph#The Centers For Medicare
UPI News

Two-thirds of Medicare recipients support coverage of medical marijuana

One in five Medicare recipients use medical marijuana and two-thirds say it should be covered by Medicare, a new survey reveals. Medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, four territories and the District of Columbia, but it isn't covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for older Americans. Possession of marijuana remains illegal under federal law.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WMUR.com

Money Matters: Exploring the differences between Medicare and Medicaid

Advice offered by Marc Hebert, president of The Harbor Group Inc., a certified financial planner. If you have any questions about finance or if you'd like to suggest a future topic, email webstaff@wmur.com. There are two government programs that are often confused with each other: Medicare and Medicaid. Their names...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloomberglaw.com

Health Worker Vaccine Mandate Stays Intact as Pandemic Recedes

Dropping caseloads won’t impact legality of mandate, lawyers say. The vaccine mandate for health-care workers will likely remain firm even as other cornerstones of President Joe Biden’s pandemic response dissolve with the administration’s messaging that the U.S. is in a new phase of the pandemic. The mandate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reuters

U.S. renews COVID-19 public health emergency

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday renewed the COVID-19 public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to keep getting free tests, vaccines and treatments for at least three more months. The public health emergency was initially declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began. It...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Yelp to cover U.S. employees’ out of state abortion travel costs

As more states pass bills banning abortions, Yelp announced that it will cover the expenses for their employees or their spouses who have to travel out of state for an abortion. New York Times’ gender reporter Alisha Haridasani Gupta and business reporter Lauren Hirsch joins News NOW to explain Yelp’s decision and whether other companies are implementing similar policies. April 14, 2022.
TRAVEL
MyChesCo

Physician Partners of America to Pay $24.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Unnecessary Testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Physician Partners of America LLC (PPOA), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, its founder, Rodolfo Gari, and its former chief medical officer, Dr. Abraham Rivera, have agreed to pay $24.5 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing federal healthcare programs for unnecessary medical testing and services, paying unlawful remuneration to its physician employees and making a false statement in connection with a loan obtained through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Certain PPOA affiliated entities are jointly and severally liable for the settlement amount, including the Florida Pain Relief Group, the Texas Pain Relief Group, Physician Partners of America CRNA Holdings LLC, Medical Tox Labs LLC and Medical DNA Labs LLC.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy