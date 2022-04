Following the release of the new book Run, Rose, Run, country music icon Dolly Parton reveals what she has in common with the book’s co-author, James Patterson. During her and James Patterson’s SXSW appearance through blackchin Dollyverse, Dolly Parton revealed that the duo became fast friends while working on the yearlong project. “I heard [James Patterson] wanted to write a book with me. And I thought, ‘Why?’ He just seemed like a new old friend. Pretty much we’re both crazy. We’ve got a warped sense of humor. And we’re both creative. So we got the job done in short order.”

