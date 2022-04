THE BRUTAL RETURN OF THE BEST THERE IS…WITH AN UNLIKELY PARTNER! DEADPOOL was the king of Staten Island—now he wants to be an honorary citizen of Krakoa. WOLVERINE just wants him to shut up. But when Deadpool uncovers a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants’ safe haven, it’s going to take a titanic team-up of the Best There Is and the Merc with a Mouth to quell the threat. But that doesn’t mean Logan has to like it. Featuring Wolverine and Deadpool at their most savage, as well as the return of a fan-favorite X-character to the Krakoan era! (And no, we don’t mean Wade.)

