Woman sentenced in fatal crash during Wichita police chase

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
WICHITA (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison after a May 2019 crash during a police chase killed two people...

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

