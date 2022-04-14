Woman sentenced in fatal crash during Wichita police chase
WICHITA (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison after a May 2019 crash during a police chase killed two people...salinapost.com
WICHITA (AP) — A 27-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison after a May 2019 crash during a police chase killed two people...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0