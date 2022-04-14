ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC football tabbed as ‘bounce-back’ team in 2022

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHMci_0f9lZkU000

UNC football had high expectations heading into the 2021 college football season ranked preseason top-10 and a Heisman candidate in Sam Howell . But, a season-opening loss to Virginia Tech and an inconsistent season saw them fail to meet those lofty expectations.

The Tar Heels finished 2021 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC, topped off with a disappointing 38-21 loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to South Carolina.

Despite no Sam Howell under center and some other pieces on to the NFL or transfer portal, that Tar Heels seem to be in a bit of a rebuild. But, Josh Pate of 247Sports sees a bounce-back for UNC .

I do know I like their coaching staff; I do know that they are now stacking multiple very solid recruiting classes on top of each other and it’s not all cotton candy. There’s a lot of line of scrimmage talent in these classes that they’ve signed. It’s on campus. It’s not like they’ve all left.

I’m looking at their schedule right now. They got three games in a row they’re going to be favored in, although they go to App State in Week 2, so it’s not like I’m counting that is already a penciled in W. Then they got Notre Dame coming into town, and then they start conference play. And this is another schedule where you look at it and you say, ‘Um, I think that North Carolina could make an argument that they could contend in and win every game I’m looking at right now.’ They don’t play Clemson in the regular season this year. So, maybe it’s North Carolina. I believe that out of those two quarterbacks up there that are battling, I am choosing Drake Maye, that’s my pick to win the job. I think they’re gonna have a solid team.

While there is no Howell under center and question marks at the quarterback position, the Tar Heels do return a lot of its talent on the outside in Josh Downs and Antoine Green at wideout. British Brooks also returns after a terrific finish to the end of the season, rushing for 124 yards against NC State and then 75 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina.

UNC kicks off the 2022 season on August 27 against Florida A&M.

