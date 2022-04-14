ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray wants new deal before committing to play for Cardinals in 2022

By Barry Werner
The relationship between quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals has hit another in a series of hiccups.

Murray is not expected to play for the NFC West in 2022 without a new deal, reported NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday.

Per the report:

The Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table.

This is the latest move in a turbulent offseason that saw Murray, a No. 1 overall pick by Arizona out of Oklahoma, scrub his social media of anything to do with the team at one point.

Murray is set to make around $5.5 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract.

Murray is 22-23-1 in three seasons as a starter with Arizona. He was 9-5 in 14 games in 2021 and the team made the playoffs.

He has thrown for 11,480 yards and 70 TDs. He also has rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns.

