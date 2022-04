Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season will continue Sunday afternoon when the Philadelphia Stars and New Orleans Breakers kick off their respective campaigns. Both teams existed in the original iteration of the league, with differing levels of success. The Stars won a USFL championship in 1984 after losing a heartbreaker to the Michigan Panthers in the 1983 USFL Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Breakers were a bit of a roller-coaster ride as they played in Boston, New Orleans, and Portland, embodying one of the reasons why the league eventually folded after three seasons.

