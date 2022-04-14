ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loggerhead Marinelife Center's hospital staff resigns

By Dave Bohman
 3 days ago
All staff workers in the veterinary hospital section of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center have either left or given their two week or a month notice and none will be there by early May.

And once again, there are no turtles on site’s 26 pools that house the sea animals.

There were four turtles last week. One healed and trudged back to the Atlantic last week.

So why are there no turtles at Loggerhead?

Contact 5 obtained a chain of emails written last week when four turtles were on site, and water quality issues resurfaced.

Veterinary Tech Sam Clark cites Loggerhead’s " history of brown, turbid water , and quickly fluctuating salinities (salt content)" as being unhealthy are "similar to how our previous (water quality issues) began last fall."

Veterinarian Maria Chadam concluded in an email, "We should relocate three of our turtles. The fourth turtle can be released."

The fourth was released, the other three have been moved to facilities in Boca Raton and Clearwater.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which determines when and if Loggerhead Marinelife Center can take in more turtles, told Contact 5 that Loggerhead will not be able to take in more turtles until water quality and staffing issues are addressed.

We asked a representative for Loggerhead Marinelife Center for comment. She told Contact 5, board members are considering talking to us next week. Loggerhead’s Chief Executive is on vacation and was unavailable for comment.

Comments / 6

brad brown
3d ago

the director of the loggerhead marinelife center should be held accountable for this with jail time and financial fines

Reply
3
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Must landlords give 60 days’ notice of rent hikes? This new rule is catching on in South Florida

Many South Florida tenants have long feared sudden rent increases amid this hot housing market. Now, they have a new source of hope to look toward: More local governments are taking steps to offer them new protections. A new law — being enacted or considered in various communities — requires landlords to provide their tenants with at least 60 days’ notice before landlords hike up the rent by ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
