TX: WOMAN HELPS SISTER AND NEPHEW ESCAPE UKRAINE

Brian Milakovsky is originally from Augusta, an alum of Cony High School. He has been living in Ukraine since 2015, until the situation with Russia began to escalate. Last month, Milakovsky, his wife and 5-month-old baby girl evacuated. They are temporarily living in Croatia. He says the whole experience has been very disorienting, adding, “it in a small way helps me understand the experience of being a refugee. I have a lot of support from my employer that a typical refugee doesn’t have, so I don’t experience what they do, but I got a taste of it. It’s a terrible experience.”

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 24 DAYS AGO