TX: WOMAN HELPS SISTER AND NEPHEW ESCAPE UKRAINE

Related
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Russian warship sunk in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic
Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.
Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin went 'insane' after Ukrainians did not welcome his invasion and 'meet him with flowers' like he anticipated
"It not only just angered him, I really think it drove him literally insane," Mikhail Khodorkovsky told CNN. "That's when he started bombing Kharkiv and Kyiv."
Top US general says the only way the US could have stopped Putin was to send troops into Ukraine, which Biden warned would start World War III
Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers he opposed sending US troops into Ukraine as it would have "risked armed conflict with Russia."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin will soon have 'no choice' but to stop his invasion of Ukraine, former US general says
"Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner or later and probably in a matter of weeks," retired US Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan told Insider.
Ukrainian police say it appears many of the bodies discovered near Kyiv are civilians that were 'simply executed'
Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said the remains of more than 900 civilians have been found in the areas near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.
A Ukrainian journalist captured by Russians was released after she recorded a video claiming they 'saved her life'
Local reports from Hromadske, where she works, said Viktoriia Roshchyna recording the pro-Russia video was a "condition of her release."
Ukraine says Russia is failing to recruit new troops because they know they'll become 'cannon fodder'
Ukraine's defense ministry said Russia was unable to mobilize 26,000 reservists to fight in the Donbas because potential recruits didn't want to die.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McCarthy says Russia 'probably' wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if Biden administration had sent arms sooner
The California Republican contended that if weapons had been transported to Ukraine earlier, then "thousands of lives" could have been spared.
Moment bomb dropped from Ukrainian drone falls onto Russian tank obliterating it as Putin loses 20,000 troops
THIS is the moment a bomb dropped from a Ukrainian DRONE obliterates a Russian tank in the latest humiliation for tyrant Putin. Striking footage shows the utter devastation inflicted on a multi-million dollar tank from what is believed to be a $10,000 drone. In the clip the drone hangs menacingly...
An Oklahoma corrections officer was found guilty of helping white supremacists attack Black detainees in jail
Matthew Ware helped orchestrate an attack against two Black detainees by white supremacist inmates in 2017, according to the Justice Department.
Contrary to Russian 'propaganda' video which alleged he'd died in the war, an American who went to Ukraine to rescue his child says he's alive in California
The California father traveled to Ukraine in December to try to return his son, who has been kidnapped by his mother, to the US.
Washington Examiner
'We have the laptop': GOP investigator boasts of Hunter Biden 'treasure trove'
Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings are under investigation in Congress. Rep. Darrell Issa talked on Sunday about how GOP lawmakers are not waiting for the appointment of a special prosecutor and apparently have a copy of the infamous laptop believed to have belonged to the president's son. "In the meantime,...
Olympic wrestler and Ukraine's first Black parliament member Zhan Beleniuk says Ukraine is 'not a racist country'
The athlete and politician made history in Ukraine as an Olympian and an MP. Now, he's standing firm to protect the country that he says has given him all he has now.
WMTW
Mainer escapes Ukraine and raises $70,000 to help others evacuate
Brian Milakovsky is originally from Augusta, an alum of Cony High School. He has been living in Ukraine since 2015, until the situation with Russia began to escalate. Last month, Milakovsky, his wife and 5-month-old baby girl evacuated. They are temporarily living in Croatia. He says the whole experience has been very disorienting, adding, “it in a small way helps me understand the experience of being a refugee. I have a lot of support from my employer that a typical refugee doesn’t have, so I don’t experience what they do, but I got a taste of it. It’s a terrible experience.”
The F-35 was 'designed precisely' to fight and win in the kind of war happening in Ukraine, former test pilot says
The F-35's "capacity to neutralize the enemy cannot be matched by any other airplane," former test pilot Billie Flynn told The Aviationist.
Augusta, Maine, Native Helping Refugees Escape Ukraine
Even though we have all seen the misery of the Ukrainian people, most of us have no real way to help them. One man, who is originally from Augusta, has stepped up to help thousands of people escape the horrors of the Russia invasion. According to WMTW, Brian Milakovsky is...
WKYT 27
‘God was protecting us all the way out:’ Ky. woman escapes war-torn Ukraine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was February 23 in Kyiv, Ukraine, when Kentucky resident Svitlana Duychak was visiting friends at the Ukrainian Evangelical Theological Seminary. That night, the discussion of possible war was brought up. “Four a.m. I was waken up like everyone else in Kyiv because it was a...
‘Drop everything’: Huntsville company helps employees escape war-torn Ukraine
The refugees want to work. That’s the astonishing reality amid a grim background for Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Huntsville-based Discovery Life Sciences that also has a location in war-torn Ukraine. His company has scrambled to evacuate employees over the past three weeks. There are other stories, too, such as...
Stamford Advocate
Knights of Columbus help family escape Ukraine; fraternity raises $6.8 million to help others amid war
NEW HAVEN — The threats of a Russian invasion of Ukraine were palpable on Feb. 23, as Olga and Roman Panivnyk had friends from Lviv staying overnight with them in their Kyiv apartment. At 5 a.m., Olga Panivnyk said, the first blast hit. She hoped it was a tram,...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0