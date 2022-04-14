ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside man arrested for pushing woman in front of moving train

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hpfxk_0f9lWD9q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDEIp_0f9lWD9q00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 14 AM Edition) 01:32

Riverside Police Department have identified the man they arrested who pushed a woman in front of a moving train and killing her on Monday.

Kevin Errol Lewis, a 41-year-old Riverside man whom authorities revealed was a transient, engaged in a verbal argument with a woman next to the railroad tracks at Madison Street, before he pushed her in front of a moving train.

The impact killed her. Her identity has been withheld pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Robbery-Homicide Unit and specialists from the Forensics Unit of the Riverside Police Department.

Authorities who were dispatched to the scene found Lewis nearby, where they were able to detain him.

He was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center on several charges, including: murder and domestic violence on top of several other outstanding warrants that included theft and narcotics violations.

He is being held without bail.

Comments / 4

Related
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KGET

Man convicted of kidnapping, raping woman in front of baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arthur Ponce made the woman an offer: Do what I say and make me happy and I’ll return the baby. Ponce later forced her into a car, beat and threatened to cut her into pieces then raped her in front of their 2-month-old, prosecutors said. A jury on Wednesday found Ponce, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Robbery#Cbs News Los Angeles#The Robbery Homicide Unit
CBS LA

Santa Monica police arrest four people in catalytic converter theft

Police in Santa Monica arrested four people in connection to a catalytic converter theft in the 1500 block of Harvard Street in Santa Monica early Friday morning. According to a news release by SMPD, a person who was awoken to the sounds of power tools and grinding called police, believing that they witnessed a group of people stealing a catalytic converter who were then leaving in a gray Chevy Tahoe SUV. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants in the SUV, as well as numerous power saws, a vehicle jack, two-way radios, masks, miscellaneous tools and the stolen catalytic converter. The Chevy Tahoe was towed and all the of burglary tools were booked into evidence. The four suspects, Jesus Guerrero, Alexandra Garcia, Jesse Gonzalez and Samantha Lopez were arrested and booked on various charges, including grand theft and conspiracy. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident was strongly urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

9-year-old boy thrown from motorcycle in hit-and-run incident

A young boy had to get surgery after being the victim of a hit-and-run in Riverside, and his mother desperately wants to find the driver who left her son lying on the side of the freeway. The incident occurred last Friday, at around 8:45 p.m. on the eastbound 91 Freeway, west of Spruce Street. "He had a football game and the game ended and so they were going to ride home like normal," Courtney Miller said of her son, 9-year-old Casey Ray Jr. and his father.However, Casey and his father's motorcycle ride home was anything, but normal. "A white car came up from...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for stealing $150,000 worth of clothing

Authorities have arrested an Inglewood man for a string of robberies including one where he is accused of stealing $150,000 worth of clothing from an East Los Angeles Nike store. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said that the suspect, Julian Gutierrez, might be part of a larger band of thieves that committed several "Grab and Go" style robberies from February to April this year. Deputies claim that when Guiterrez was arrested authorities found "several thousand dollars worth of new clothing in his vehicle." While talking with law enforcement, Guiterrez admitted to several similar robberies at Ross Dress for Less stores in Huntington Park and downtown Los Angeles.Deputies also believe that Guiterrez and his crew enlisted the help of juveniles in these robberies and have at least one juvenile in custody.Guiterrez was arrested once before for a 2021 robbery but was released with an ankle monitor. He was subsequently arrested for grand theft in February for a robbery in Torrance. He is currently being held on $55,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on April 15 for his arraignment. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

75-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Victorville home; man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman in a Victorville home, authorities said Monday. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. April 8 at a home along the 15400 block of Topango Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, Maria Padel Wetzel, was found lying […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Woman shot in North Hollywood during catalytic converter theft

A woman was shot Friday morning when she confronted a group of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from her son's car in North Hollywood. The woman, who did not want to be identified, exclusively spoke to CBSLA from her hospital room Wednesday where she was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old single mother heard a commotion outside her apartment window in the early morning hours of April 8. She said she saw a group of suspects that stole the catalytic converter from her son's Honda. The woman said she yelled out the window, asking 'what are you doing?' That's when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Airlifted after Vehicle Crash on Seventh Street [Victorville, CA]

Officers responded to the scene at about 5:15 p.m. near Union Street. Furthermore, police said the crash involved a gold-colored 2000 Chevrolet HHR and a white Toyota Tacoma. Moreover, the HHR sustained damage to the passenger side, and firefighters from Victorville City Fire had to remove the door to get to the patient inside.
VICTORVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man shot in West Sacramento, woman arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot in the chest in West Sacramento Saturday night and police said they have a suspect in custody. West Sacramento police officials said their officers responded to the shooting on West Capitol Avenue near Casa Mobile Circle at around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, officials said they […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
106K+
Followers
21K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy