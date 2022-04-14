Riverside man arrested for pushing woman in front of moving train

Riverside Police Department have identified the man they arrested who pushed a woman in front of a moving train and killing her on Monday.

Kevin Errol Lewis, a 41-year-old Riverside man whom authorities revealed was a transient, engaged in a verbal argument with a woman next to the railroad tracks at Madison Street, before he pushed her in front of a moving train.

The impact killed her. Her identity has been withheld pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Robbery-Homicide Unit and specialists from the Forensics Unit of the Riverside Police Department.

Authorities who were dispatched to the scene found Lewis nearby, where they were able to detain him.

He was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center on several charges, including: murder and domestic violence on top of several other outstanding warrants that included theft and narcotics violations.

He is being held without bail.