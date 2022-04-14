Man killed after hit-and-run collision

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help in searching for the suspect who killed a man in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening.

According to the LAPD, the collision happened around 8 p.m. on April 12, near Indiana Street and Dennison street. The suspect's vehicle, a dark-colored 1997 to 2001 Jeep Cherokee, collided with the man as he walked across Indiana Street.

Police said the suspect drove off westbound on Olympic Boulevard after striking the victim. While paramedics tried to help the pedestrian, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the suspect's Jeep Cherokee had black rims and believe it will have extensive front-end damage as well as a broken front driver side headlight.

The identity of the victim has not been released.