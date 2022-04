HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning! Grab a coat on your way out the door because it is chilly outside!. A cold front moved through the region Saturday night, which allowed temperatures to drop into the mid 30s north of the Tennessee River and into the upper 30s and low 40s south of the River. There could be some patchy frost in some locations, so make sure to give your car a quick scrape before you head out on the roads.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 22 DAYS AGO