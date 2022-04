Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At the age of four, Ethan Trosclair was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia - a type of blood cancer affecting bone marrow. Troclair went into remission a month after receiving treatment, and now the 6-year-old is strong with a bright future ahead of him. The first stop on his journey, Disney World. A limo will pick up the Trosclair family in style, drive to Houston and then fly to Orlando - all made possible by the Give a Wish foundation.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO