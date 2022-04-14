Newscast: 04/14/22

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — The slide in gas prices slowed to a crawl over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands. The war in Ukraine and fear of less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel. Meanwhile, as more places in the U.S. see pump prices fall below $4 a gallon, demand is ticking back up. Domestically, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen to $4.08.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 40 MINUTES AGO