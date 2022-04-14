Mannford Teacher Of 40 Years Celebrated By School After Battle With COVID

A teacher in Mannford got a special surprise at school on her birthday. She's given decades doing something good for her school and 2nd graders. Now her family and friends said it's time to give back to her.

Ms. Janz has been a teacher at Mannford Public Schools for 40 years. She is currently teacher of the year and said it's especially meaningful right now.

Ms. Janz's sister Rose Walton said her sister deserves the celebration and so much more. "They become her own children," said sister Rose Walton.

Ms. Janz has been a teacher for four decades but was forced to take a break recently. She was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes a few years ago, after getting sick with the flu. Then just before Christmas last year, Gloria got COVID and had a diabetic overdose, almost killing her.

"Ended up passing out at my home for 13, 14 hours," said Janz. "I'm here for a reason," Janz said. "I wasn't expected to make it."

Janz spent time in the hospital and finally came back to class two months later, to find out she was named teacher of the year for Mannford schools.

"Her first words were, I've got to get back to school," said Walton.

"It was really a special day to be back in the classroom, and see them again and work with them again," said Janz. She plans to retire this year, but the teaching won't stop -- it'll just slow down a little.

Janz's family has fundraisers set up to help for Ms. Janz's retirement, since she has spent so much of her own money on her students.