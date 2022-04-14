ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bud Selig reflects on Milwaukee Brewers Opening Days past

WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Brewers owner and Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig sat down with WISN 12's Kent Wainscott for an exclusive interview ahead of Opening Day. He had a lot to say about the start of this new season. Selig is a Milwaukee baseball legend but...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
FanSided

Brewers announcers accuse St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs

Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bill Schroeder accused the St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs on Friday. The claim has little merit. Paranoia surrounds the game of baseball. Ever since the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, other teams have been concerned that other teams are doing the same, and some players have gone on the record in recent seasons to suggest that has been the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Matz bounces back to help Cardinals edge Brewers 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steven Matz pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings and combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday night. Paul DeJong hit a two-out RBI double in the fourth and Corey Dickerson singled home an insurance run...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season. St....
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Cardinals play the Brewers leading series 2-1

LINE: Brewers -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .713 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Reuters

Miles Mikolas pitches Cardinals past Brewers

EditorsNote: Corrected spelling of Arenado’s first name in 5th graf. Miles Mikolas took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals jumped on Freddy Peralta early, pounding out a 10-1 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Mikolas (1-0) allowed only a single and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Rob Manfred
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not include Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts behind home plate and bats seventh. Caratini has started off strong in his first season with the Brewers, batting .308 with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Corey Seager gets Barry Bonds treatment from Angels

The Los Angeles Angels pulled off one of the rarer moves in baseball Friday, opting to issue an intentional walk with the bases loaded. The Texas Rangers had the bases loaded and one out in Friday’s game against the Angels, with Corey Seager stepping to the plate. The Angels were already trailing by one, and clearly feared a knockout blow from Seager. Manager Joe Maddon surprisingly chose to intentionally walk Seager in a damage limitation move.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting for Cardinals on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will move to the bench on Friday with Lars Nootbaar filling the designated hitter role. Nootbaar will bat fifth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Nootbaar...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Late offense, Hader's 100th save push Brewers past Cards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#Major League Baseball#Wisn 12
FOX2Now

Cardinals fan catches Pujols’ home run ball in Milwaukee

ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old Cardinals fan spent Easter at American Family Field in Milwaukee and caught Albert Pujols’ 681st home run ball that traveled 426 feet. WFRV Green Bay, Wisconsin sports reporter Kyle Malzhan interviewed the family of Riley and got the details behind the catch. Riley’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 16 (Matz Looks to Avoid Another Meltdown)

The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals in the third game of a four games series at American Family Field. The first two games were split with the Cardinals taking game two yesterday in a 10-1 blowout. It was a flawless game on both sides with Miles Mikolas carrying a one-hitter into the seventh inning before he got the hook. On offense, the Cardinals continued to hit well with home runs from both Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado. After opening with a four-run first inning, the Cardinals never looked back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Can the San Diego Padres turn around last year's dysfunction and become a contender again?

BILLY BEANE WAS a sports-obsessed 7-year-old in San Diego when Major League Baseball came to his city in 1969. He attended as many Padres games as he could, visiting what was then called San Diego Stadium so often he became part of an early promotional campaign that designated him as a "7up Junior Padre." He rooted hard for Nate Colbert and Clay Kirby, scoffed at those who suggested Vin Scully was a better broadcaster than Jerry Coleman and approached each spring with unabashed optimism. The Padres accomplished only one winning season before Beane left the city as a first-round draft pick out of high school in 1980, but he continued to quietly root for them from afar, even while navigating his current job as the Oakland Athletics' celebrated head of baseball operations. He wanted it for San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WFRV Local 5

Bucks and Brewers fans celebrate unique Easter Sunday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an Easter Sunday to remember for Wisconsin sports fans. Brewers and Bucks fans sure had their hands full this holiday with a special double header in Milwaukee.  To kick off the festivities in the cream city, The Brewers wrapped up their four-game series with their division rival Cardinals. After […]
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy