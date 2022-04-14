Bud Selig reflects on Milwaukee Brewers Opening Days past

BILLY BEANE WAS a sports-obsessed 7-year-old in San Diego when Major League Baseball came to his city in 1969. He attended as many Padres games as he could, visiting what was then called San Diego Stadium so often he became part of an early promotional campaign that designated him as a "7up Junior Padre." He rooted hard for Nate Colbert and Clay Kirby, scoffed at those who suggested Vin Scully was a better broadcaster than Jerry Coleman and approached each spring with unabashed optimism. The Padres accomplished only one winning season before Beane left the city as a first-round draft pick out of high school in 1980, but he continued to quietly root for them from afar, even while navigating his current job as the Oakland Athletics' celebrated head of baseball operations. He wanted it for San Diego.

