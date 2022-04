Michigan State football linebacker Ben VanSumeren withdrew from the NCAA transfer portal 35 days after entering it. The redshirt senior remained on the roster throughout the past month, practicing with the team before playing in the Michigan State's "spring game" on Saturday. He is the second Spartans linebacker this offseason to explore a potential transfer before deciding against it. Sophomore Ma'a Gaoetote previously spent 13 days in the portal before choosing to remain in East Lansing this past winter.

